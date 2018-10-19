OnApp v6.0 Makes Cloud Faster, Easier and More Profitable for Telcos, MSPs and Their Customers

LONDON, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

OnApp has launched version v6.0 of the OnApp cloud management platform. More information and demos are available at https://onapp.com/v6.



OnApp v6.0 includes the new version of OnApp Accelerator, which delivers up to a 100% performance improvement for websites hosted in OnApp clouds. It also introduces Buckets, a combined Role-Based Access Control and billing engine that gives cloud service providers total flexibility in how they package and price their cloud services; new Software-Defined Networking capabilities; enhanced cloud workload import capabilities; enhanced notifications and cloud automation features; support for VMware vCenter; and improved export for usage data, to simplify integration with Business and Operational Support Systems.

"OnApp makes cloud easy for Telcos, MSPs and other service providers who have struggled to make cloud profitable - either because of the cost and complexity of building and managing their own open source clouds, or because of the commercial limitations of reselling hyperscale clouds like AWS," said Tim Meredith, OnApp's Chief Commercial Officer. "The new version of OnApp makes it even easier to build a cloud with OnApp, integrate cloud billing models with your existing billing systems and processes, and get to market fast with your own accelerated cloud services."

OnApp v6.0 includes the new version of OnApp's patented website acceleration technology. OnApp Accelerator delivers up to a 100% performance improvement for websites hosted in OnApp clouds, by automatically optimizing web content and distributing it to 20 locations on a global Content Delivery Network (CDN) managed by OnApp.

"We believe everyone should have great web performance - and with OnApp you get that for free," said Ditlev Bredahl, OnApp CEO. "Our patented Accelerator technology makes websites up to twice as fast with zero effort. If your business depends on your website, you don't need to know how to set up a CDN, and don't have to pay extra for a CDN service - you just need to host your site with an OnApp cloud provider. OnApp Accelerator is a great value-add for service providers and helps make their customers' e-commerce sites more profitable too. For customers who have more complex content delivery needs, like streaming video, we still offer a fully customizable CDN platform - but for the vast majority of website owners, Accelerator finally democratizes website performance."

