

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, plus September figures for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to gain 1.6 percent on quarter and 6.6 percent on year, easing from and 6.7 percent on year in the three months prior.



Industrial production is tipped to add 6.0 percent on year, down from 6.1 percent in August. Retail sales are called steady at an annual 9.0 percent, while FAI is called unchanged at 5.3 percent on year.



Japan will see inflation data for September; overall nationwide CPI is called steady at 1.3 percent on year, while core CPI is expected to rise to 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent in August.



Hong Kong will provide unemployment figures for September, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 2.8 percent - unchanged from the August reading.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX