

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 1.2 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 1.0 percent - matching forecasts and up from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation was flat, while core CPI picked up 0.1 percent.



