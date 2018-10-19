sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corp. - WRLD

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of World Acceptance Corp. ("World Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WRLD).

The investigation concerns whether World Acceptance and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

If you are a shareholder of World Acceptance and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, you are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


