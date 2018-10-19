

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market turned emphatically lower again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 60 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,485-point plateau and it's in line for continued consolidation on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on geopolitical concerns, interest rate fears and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - particularly among the properties, financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index plummeted 75.20 points or 2.94 percent to finish at 2,486.42 after trading between 2,485.62 and 2,544.91. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 2.74 percent to end at 1,232.01.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China tumbled 2.39 percent, while China Construction Bank skidded 1.46 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.47 percent, Bank of China shed 0.56 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.88 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 2.67 percent, China Life Insurance declined 1.97 percent, PetroChina cratered 7.92 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plunged 4.02 percent, China Shenhua Energy plummeted 5.97 percent, Jiangxi Copper fell 3.15 percent, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) skidded 3.92 percent, Yanzhou Coal tumbled 6.13 percent, Maanshan Iron lost 5.88 percent, Gemdale slid 1.03 percent, Poly Developments shed 2.02 percent and China Vanke dropped 2.97 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday. The major averages attempted a recovery after seeing early weakness but saw a significant pullback as the day progressed.



The Dow shed 327.36 points or 1.27 percent to finish at 25,379.32, while the NASDAQ lost 157.56 points or 2.06 percent to 7,485.14 and the S&P fell 40.43 points or 1.44 percent to 2,768.78.



The sell-off on Wall Street came after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will not attend an upcoming investment conference in Saudi Arabia - which continues to face considerable international pressure over the disappearance and apparent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates also weighed on the markets as the Fed's forecasts point to one more rate hike before the end of this year - with more to follow in 2019.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 13. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said manufacturing activity grew at a slower rate in October. And the Conference Board said its index of leading U.S. economic indicators increased as expected in September.



Crude oil futures settled at a five-week low on Thursday, extending the previous session's losses due to a sharp jump in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November delivery ended down $1.10 or 1.6 percent at $68.65 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will release a batch of data this morning, including Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, plus September figures for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to gain 1.6 percent on quarter and 6.6 percent on year, easing from and 6.7 percent on year in the three months prior.



Industrial production is tipped to add 6.0 percent on year, down from 6.1 percent in August. Retail sales are called steady at an annual 9.0 percent, while FAI is called unchanged at 5.3 percent on year.



