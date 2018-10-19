Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2018) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") announced that the Company has agreed to settle indebtedness of C$201,250 owing to its directors for accrued directors' fees from 2015 to present, and indebtedness of C$30,000 owing to its former CFO for a portion of the indebtedness owing to her as accrued management fees.

The Company has agreed to settle the aforementioned debt by issuing 4,025,000 common shares with respect to the accrued directors fees owing to W. Durand Eppler, Robert Blakestad, Letitia Wong and Margaret Brodie, and 600,000 common shares for the accrued management fees owing to Margaret Brodie. All of the shares will be issued at a deemed price of C$0.05 per share.

The above-described debt settlement is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the common shares to be issued in connection with the settlement will be subject to a four-month hold.

Plata Latina Minerals is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of four silver-gold properties situated in the prolific Mexican Silver Belt focused on discovering new silver-gold vein districts. Plata Latina's expertise in the ore horizon concept and extensive experience in Mexico provides a competitive edge for discovery of new districts between old historic deposits. Its highly experienced management team and board are focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential targets and exploring additional value-creation opportunities.

