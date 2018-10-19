

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 1.8 percent in the three months prior.



On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 6.5 percent - shy of estimates for 6.6 percent and down from 6.7 percent in the previous three months.



The bureau also said that industrial production climbed 5.8 percent on year in September, shy of forecasts for 6.0 percent and down from 6.1 percent in August.



Retail sales climbed an annual 9.2 percent, beating forecasts for 9.0 percent - which would have been unchanged.



Fixed asset investment gained 5.4 percent on year, topping expectations for 5.3 percent - which again would have been unchanged.



