

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending loses from the previous session following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street amid worries about trade wars and rising interest rates as well as on caution ahead of the release of China's GDP data. In addition, the safe-haven yen strengthened, dragging exporters' shares lower.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 207.46 points or 0.92 percent to 22,450.70, after falling to a low of 22,212.57 earlier. Japanese shares fell on Thursday.



Among the major exporters, Sony is declining more than 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are losing almost 1 percent each. Canon is down 0.6 percent. SoftBank is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among auto makers, Honda is declining more than 1 percent and Toyota is down 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is losing 0.6 percent, while Inpex is adding 0.1 percent after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.



In the tech sector, Advantest is falling more than 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding 0.6 percent.



Among the worst performers, Marui Group and Credit Saison are falling almost 7 percent each, while Komatsu, Denka Co. and Rakuten are declining more than 4 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication said that consumer prices in Japan were up 1.2 percent on year in September. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 1.0 percent - matching forecasts and up from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced he will not attend an upcoming investment conference in Saudi Arabia, which continues to face considerable international pressure over the recent disappearance and apparent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates also weighed on the markets as traders continued to digest the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



The Dow tumbled 327.23 points or 1.3 percent to 25,379.54, the Nasdaq plunged 157.56 points or 2.1 percent to 7,485.14 and the S&P 500 slumped 40.43 points or 1.4 percent to 2,768.78.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices fell on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories. WTI crude for November delivery tumbled $1.10 or 1.6 percent to $68.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX