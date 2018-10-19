

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed against their most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The aussie rose to 0.7121 against the greenback, off its early 8-day low of 0.7089.



The aussie edged up to 0.9295 against the loonie and 80.10 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.9270 and 79.54, respectively.



The aussie hit more than a 2-week high of 1.6095 against the euro, after dropping to 1.6157 at 8:00 pm ET.



The kiwi strengthened to 0.6572 against the greenback and 73.93 against the yen, reversing from its early 4-day low of 0.6524 and a 3-day low of 73.18, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi appreciated to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.7438, coming off from its early low of 1.7557.



If the aussie rises further, it may find resistance around 0.725 against the greenback, 82.00 against the yen, 1.58 against the euro and 0.945 against the loonie. The kiwi is seen finding resistance around 0.67 against the greenback, 75.00 against the yen and 1.72 against the euro.



