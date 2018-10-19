sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,40 Euro		+0,40
+1,33 %
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20
33,20
28.09.
19.10.2018 | 09:55
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, October 19

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

19 October 2018

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Friday, 28 September 2018, which was announced on Monday, 1 October 2018, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2018.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2018, expected to be on or after 21 November 2018.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP 020 3 008 4913


© 2018 PR Newswire