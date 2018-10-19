Vienna & Tokyo, Oct 19, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - card complete Service Bank AG, Austria's largest credit card issuer and a top acquirer, and JCB International, Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced the rollout of JCB Contactless* acceptance in Austria.JCB cardmembers will now be able to tap their card or mobile phone on a reader to pay for goods and services. The contactless payment option for JCB will be available at all terminals hosted by card complete. This is the first rollout of JCB Contactless in Austria. More than 10,000 CCSB merchants will be enabled for JCB Contactless all over the country, which is great news for the 117 million JCB cardmembers from around the world. With this move JCB cardmembers will be able to pay with JCB Contactless at restaurants, hotels, retailers, supermarkets, rental car agencies, opera houses, museums, public transport, travel agencies and many more locations across Austria.This additional payment method will ensure that a faster payment process is in place for JCB cardmembers to take advantage of an enhanced shopping experience.Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd. says, "As a global payment brand, we are very excited to announce this additional contactless payment solution to our growing customer base. With a large number of Asian visitors coming to Europe, this partnership will provide potential new profits and customer opportunities to card complete merchants across Austria."Heimo Hackel, chief executive officer at card complete Service Bank AG says: "The acceptance of contactless payment with JCB Cards in Austria is great news for JCB cardmembers: They now will enjoy the comfort of a faster, more convenient and signature-free contactless payment at restaurants, hotels, cultural institutions, public transports and many more locations. As one of the largest acquirers in Austria we are proud to support the rollout of contactless acceptance for JCB as local partner."*JCB Contactless: The JCB brand contactless payment solution that is compliant with NFC and EMV(R) Contactless Communication Protocol Specifications. (EMV is a registered trademark or trademark of EMVCo LLC in the United States and other countries).About card complete Service Bank AGcard complete Service Bank AG is Austria's leading issuer and a top acquirer with more than 1.5m cardmembers and provision of nation-wide acceptance for various payment cards.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or www.jcbeurope.eu/ContactBenjamin PloinerJCB International (Europe)Senior Account ManagerTel: +43 1 2057 76 0024JCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.