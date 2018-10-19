CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial extends its TechPro² training program in China to the Xinjiang region





CNH Industrial, in cooperation with Zhejiang Yizhong Education Consulting Ltd (Yizhong Edulife), has established a new industrial equipment youth training program through the Xinjiang Agriculture Vocational Technical College and the Xinjiang Autonomous Region Agricultural Machinery Bureau. This new program will provide local youths with valuable skills in industrial equipment repair and maintenance to help prepare them for future careers in the industry.

Shanghai, October 19, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) has launched the latest edition of its TechPro² Technical Professional Program dedicated to industrial equipment in Changji, near Urumqi. Located in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, CNH Industrial is already present in Urumqi with a manufacturing facility specialized in making cotton pickers for the Case IH brand.

First launched globally within CNH Industrial in 2011, the mission of the TechPro² program is to support local communities by providing young people with advanced technical training to give them the skills and tools they will need for a bright future in the industrial sector. With the setup of this new program CNH Industrial's educational partner Yizhong Edulife is cooperating with the local government to establish a local Yizhong Edulife branch to manage the training operations in Xinjiang.

This new program will start with the Xinjiang Agricultural Vocational Technical College located in Changji and eventually extend to its four entrusted vocational schools in South Xinjiang. Training will be organized into two classes and a total of 55 students will be admitted to this first cycle of three years. Students who successfully complete the course and attain the relevant certification will qualify for professional placements through CNH Industrial and its network of workshops in China, including joint-ventures.

CNH Industrial is providing course funding and resources including Cursor 9 and NEF 6.7-liter engines from its FPT Industrial brand, equipment and other core mechanical components. In addition, CNH Industrial staff are training the school's instructors, transferring skills and knowledge and assisting in the development of the curriculum to be studied. Yizhong Edulife is providing technical and methodological training and materials for the program.

The inauguration ceremony for the new program was held on Thursday, October 18 at the Xinjiang Agriculture Vocational Technical College. It saw the attendance of authorities from the Xinjiang Autonomous Region Agricultural Machinery Bureau, Yizhong Edulife representatives, officials from the College, local media, students and professors. Luca Mainardi, Head of Agriculture & Construction Equipment for China and Mongolia represented CNH Industrial and spoke to those gathered about CNH Industrial and TechPro2.

"TechPro2 is one of those projects where we as CNH Industrial can directly make a difference in communities. Our global and local industrial experience together with a local presence here in Urumqi allow us a unique opportunity to provide young people with the skills and knowledge they will need to realize their potential and find their place in the workforce," said Mr. Mainardi.

This new program extends CNH Industrial's TechPro² training offer in China to three bases, with two existing programs already in operation, respectively in Changshan, Zhejiang Province for commercial vehicles (established in 2014) and in Yanji, Jilin Province for agricultural equipment (established in 2016).

CNH Industrial has a long history in China dating back to the beginning of the 20th century, when the first tractors were imported to the Heilongjiang Province. Including its joint-ventures, the Company counts some 9,000 employees and six manufacturing plants, operating across all of its four industrial business segments: agricultural equipment (Case IH and New Holland Agriculture), construction equipment (CASE and New Holland Construction), commercial vehicles (IVECO, IVECO ASTRA and Magirus) and Powertrain (FPT Industrial).

More information on TechPro² can be found at: http://techpro2.com/en/homepage

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Zhejiang Yizhong Educational Consulting Company Ltd is a Chinese registered company focusing on non-formal education consulting and training. It partners with Edulife Spa, a company headquartered in Verona - Italy, promoting the development of human resources worldwide for the benefit of public and private institutions, NGOs, universities, schools, firms, banks and insurance companies. Yizhong is dedicated to innovation in teaching and the development of new educational models. The Company offers qualified, effective and innovative ways, centered on learning and promoting the development of competencies and the performance of human resources.

Sign up for news alerts from CNH Industrial and its brands on the CNH Industrial APAC Newsroom: media.cnhindustrial.com/APAC-ENGLISH/Subscribe

For more information contact:

Nan Nie Alessia Domanico

Corporate Communications Manager APAC Corporate Communications APAC

Tel: +86 21 2082 2201 Tel: +39 011 007 4002

E-mail: media.apac@cnhind.com

Attachments