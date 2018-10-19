Aussie Announces Xukun Cai as Global Spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aussie, the no.1 treatment brand in the UK, has announced to cooperate with Xukun Cai, a promising icon and singer. Today, Xukun Cai has been announced to become Aussie's global spokesperson. As a well-known young icon and talented singer in China, he perfectly embodies the spirit of Aussie - there's more to life than hair but it's a good place to start.

Aussie aims to serve for the irrepressible life seekers who want hair that keeps up and offer them with good-quality hair care products. Xukun Cai, a brilliant and talented icon, shows the spirits of being creative and adventurous, which reflects the philosophy of Aussie. This cooperation between Xukun Cai and Aussie is expected to bring brand new vitality and possibilities to the brand itself.

Since 1979, Aussie has been loved and trusted for its miraculous results, natural ingredients, and yummy scents. It is the no.1 P&G hair care brand as well as the no.1 treatment in the UK, with 27 hair care prizes. Moreover, what makes it stand apart from other haircare brands is its brand attitude: there's more to life than hair but it's a good place to start. Aussie is unconventional, never taking ourselves too seriously, and dances to its own tune.

Xukun Cai is a 20-year-old well-known icon in China, with a variety of identities, including but not limited to singer, song writer, music producer, and actor. Xukun Cai started his career in the entertainment industry since 2012. In this year, he participated in one of the most popular reality shows, 'Idol Producer', and eventually becomes the top winner as well as the leader of 'Nine Percent' male band. His first solo EP topped all lists on the whole network and nest song topped iTunes double lists, received much reviews and authoritative appreciations. Self-challenging and adventurous, creative and unconventional, Xukun Cai never stop pursuing his dream in music and singing, and never stop exploring possibilities in himself. His traits and experiences perfectly reflect the spirit of Aussie.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771908/Aussie_spokesperson.jpg