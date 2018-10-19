

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) reported first-quarter core earnings per share of $1.12, an increase of three percent versus the prior year, as benefits from a lower tax rate due to implementation of the U.S. Tax Act was partially offset by a reduction in operating margin, driven largely by negative currency impacts and lower non-operating income. Currency-neutral core earnings per share increased 11% for the quarter. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.09 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first-quarter, net earnings to Procter & Gamble increased 12% year-over-year to $3.20 billion. Net earnings per share were $1.22, an increase of 15% versus the prior year, primarily due to a gain on the dissolution of the PGT Healthcare partnership.



First-quarter net sales were $16.69 billion, in-line with the year-ago level. Excluding the impacts of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures, organic sales increased four percent driven by a three percent increase in shipment volume. Analysts expected revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter.



Operating cash flow was $3.6 billion for the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 95%. The company returned $3.1 billion of cash to shareholders via $1.9 billion of dividend payments and nearly $1.3 billion of common stock repurchases.



For fiscal 2019, P&G said it is maintaining its guidance for organic sales growth in the range of two to three percent. The company now estimates fiscal 2019 all-in sales growth in the range of down two percent to in-line versus the prior fiscal year.



For fiscal 2019, the company also maintained its expectation for core earnings per share growth of three to eight percent versus fiscal 2018 core EPS of $4.22. On a currency-neutral basis, the guidance translates to core EPS growth of eleven to sixteen percent. On an all-in GAAP basis, net earnings per share are expected to increase seventeen to twenty-four percent versus the prior year.



The company expects adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90% or better for fiscal 2019. P&G expects to pay over $7 billion in dividends and repurchase up to $5 billion of common shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX