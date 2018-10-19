sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

73,83 Euro		+3,60
+5,13 %
WKN: 852062 ISIN: US7427181091 Ticker-Symbol: PRG 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,72
73,82
14:49
73,69
73,80
14:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY73,83+5,13 %