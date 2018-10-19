

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) said Friday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has adopted a positive opinion for the marketing authorization of Sanofi's dengue vaccine, recommending its approval in Europe.



The dengue vaccine has been evaluated in studies involving more than 40,000 people from 15 countries with up to six years of follow-up data from large-scale clinical safety and efficacy investigations. The vaccine, known as Dengvaxia, is currently licensed in 20 countries for the prevention of dengue.



Dengue fever is a debilitating disease typically leading to prolonged fever and severe joint pain.



Dengue infection can progress unpredictably to a life-threatening form of the disease called dengue haemorrhagic fever that often requires hospitalized care. Today, there is no specific treatment available for dengue disease.



According to Sanofi, the indication for the dengue vaccine recommended by the CHMP is for use in prevention of dengue disease caused by dengue virus serotypes 1, 2, 3 and 4 in individuals 9 to 45 years of age with prior dengue virus infection and living in endemic areas.



Sanofi said it expects European Commission approval of the vaccine in December 2018.



