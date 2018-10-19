Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Record €841 Million

TORONTO, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The US Mega Millions has surpassed its previous all-time high to reach €841 million. Previously the privilege of US residents only, the jackpot is now available to bet on from Canada, thanks to revolutionary online betting platform, Jackpot.com.

It's hard to comprehend the magnitude of this cash prize, but that hasn't stopped lottery fans all over the world from dreaming about what they'd do with the winnings. The buzz is truly electric as the world holds its breath for the next draw.

The Mega Millions has been around since 1996, with its previous jackpot record of €555 million being split between three winners in 2012. It is drawn every Tuesday and Friday at 23:00 EST in Atlanta, Georgia.

