

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $709 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $629 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $2.95 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



