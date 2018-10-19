

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $644 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $545 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $8.50 billion from $7.91 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $644 Mln. vs. $581 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $8.50 Bln vs. $7.91 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX