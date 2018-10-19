

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $437.8 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $53.4 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $741.8 million from $596.7 million last year.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $437.8 Mln. vs. $53.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $741.8 Mln vs. $596.7 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX