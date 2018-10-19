

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $173.5 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $129.2 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $160.6 million or $1.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $699.0 million from $656.6 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $160.6 Mln. vs. $141.5 M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q3): $699.0 Mln vs. $656.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX