Europe electric passenger car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% by 2023

Europe electric passenger car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% by 2023

Growth in the market is led by continuous expansion in the charging infrastructure across Europe and growing affordability of electric passenger cars.

Moreover, rising inclination towards cleaner automobiles rather than vehicles running on traditional fuels along with government support towards boosting adoption of electric vehicles due to constantly increasing pollution levels is further anticipated to steer growth in Europe electric passenger car market during the forecast period.

Europe Electric Passenger Car Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of electric passenger car market in Europe:

Electric Passenger Car Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan and SUV), By Technology Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Driving Range, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players currently invested in the electric passenger car market in Europe include

BYD Company Limited

BAIC Motor Corporation. Ltd

Tesla Inc.

BMW AG

Volkswagen AG

General Motors Company

Nissan Motor Corporation

Audi AG

Ford Motor Company

Renault SA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook

5. Market Dynamics

6. Market Trends Developments

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Strategic Recommendations

