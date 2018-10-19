BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Publication of Prospectus and Circular

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA AND THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHEREIT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Publication of Prospectus and Circular

19 October 2018

On 17 August 2018, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announced that it had agreed in principle for the Company to act as the sole rollover vehicle for ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Emerging Europe plc ("BEEP") ("BEEP Shareholders") in connection with a proposed scheme of reconstruction and voluntary winding up of BEEP under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme"). Under the Scheme, the Company will issue C shares of $0.10 each in the capital of the Company ("C Shares") at an issue price of 100 pence per C Share in exchange for the transfer to it of cash, cash equivalents and securities which are consistent with the Company's investment policy (the "Scheme Issue"), that represent the interests of BEEP Shareholders who elect to rollover into the Company. Up to 150 million C Shares are being made available pursuant to the Scheme Issue, which would be sufficient to satisfy all elections of BEEP Shareholders in the event that all BEEP Shareholders elect to rollover their holdings into the Company.

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited believes that there is scope to increase the capacity of the Company's investment in countries within the Frontiers Universe. Accordingly, the Company's board (the "Board") is also proposing to issue C Shares by way of a placing and offer for subscription at an issue price of 100 pence per C Share (the "Issue"). The maximum number of C Shares to be issued pursuant to the Issue is 150 million less the number of C Shares issued pursuant to the Scheme Issue. Consequently, a maximum of 150 million C Shares will be issued in aggregate pursuant to the Scheme Issue and the Issue (together, the "Issues").

In light of the continuing demand for the Company's ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and the issuance of Ordinary Shares to date to satisfy this, the Directors also consider it expedient to renew the Board's authority to allot or to sell from treasury for cash, on a non-pre-emptive basis, Ordinary Shares (the "General Authority"). The General Authority will be sought in respect of 10 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement in substitution for the current authority to allot or sell from treasury Ordinary Shares.

The Board is therefore pleased to announce that the Company has today published a prospectus (the "Prospectus") in relation to the issue of C Shares pursuant to the Issues, together with a circular (the "Circular") to provide the Company's ordinary shareholders (the "Shareholders") with further details of the Scheme, the Issues and the General Authority (together, the "Proposals") and to convene a general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") to seek Shareholder approval for the Proposals. Further details on the Scheme and the Issues are set out at the end of this announcement.

The costs and expenses of the Scheme (excluding the costs associated with the Scheme Issue) will be paid by BEEP. The costs and the net proceeds of the Issue (which comprises the Placing and the Offer for Subscription) are dependent on the level of subscriptions received under the Issue.

The costs and expenses of the Issues, up to a maximum of 1 per cent. of the Gross Proceeds, will be borne indirectly by holders of C Shares since they will be paid out of the pool of assets attributable to the C Shares. In the event that the costs and expenses of the Issues (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, transaction costs incurred in connection with the deployment of the proceeds of the Issues) exceed 1 per cent. of the Gross Proceeds, the excess costs will be offset against any amounts payable by the Company to the Manager for management fees. For the avoidance of doubt, any offset shall apply against the management fees payable in respect of the C Shares or be taken account of as part of the Conversion, such that there is no impact, positive or negative, on the amount of the management fees payable in respect of existing Ordinary Shares.

In the event that the Issues do not proceed, all costs and expenses of the Company associated with the Issues will be offset against any amounts payable by the Company to the Manager for the management fees.

In accordance with the Company's normal dividend timetable, it is intended that a final dividend will be declared on the Ordinary Shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 September 2018 and such dividend is expected to have a record date of 4 January 2019 and to be paid in early February 2019. This will be declared as a final dividend and will therefore be subject to approval by Shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, expected to be held on 5 February 2019, before it can be paid. It is the Board's expectation that the record date for the dividend will be prior to the conversion calculation date for the C Shares and, accordingly, it is not expected that C Shareholders will be entitled to receive this dividend.

Application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the C Shares issued in connection with the Issues to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List. Application will also be made to the London Stock Exchange for the C Shares issued in connection with the Issues to be admitted to trading on the premium segment of the main market. It is expected that the C Shares issued in connection with the Issues will be admitted to the Official List on 27 November 2018, and the first day of dealings in such shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange will be 27 November 2018.

The ISIN of the C Shares will be GB00BD5GQJ41 and the SEDOL code will be BD5GQJ4.

Copies of the Circular and the Prospectus will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.blackrock.co.uk/brfi, and at the National Storage Mechanism, www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus unless the context otherwise requires.



Expected timetable

Placing and Offer for Subscription opens 19 October 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of Proxy Forms

from Shareholders for use at the General Meeting 12:00 p.m. on 13 November 2018 Record date for the calculation of the BEEP

Shareholders' entitlements under the Scheme 6:00 p.m. on 13 November 2018 General Meeting of the Company 12.00 p.m. on 15 November 2018 First General Meeting of BEEP 2:00 p.m. on 15 November 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of Application Forms

and, if applicable, Tax Residency Self-Certification

Forms under the Offer for Subscription 1:00 p.m. on 21 November 2018 Scheme Calculation Date 5:00 p.m. on 21 November 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of commitments

under the Placing 2:00 p.m. on 22 November 2018 Second General Meeting of BEEP and

commencement of voluntary liquidation of BEEP 12:00 p.m. on 23 November 2018 Effective Date for implementation of the Scheme 26 November 2018 Announcement of the results of the Scheme 26 November 2018 Announcement of the results of the Issue 26 November 2018 Admission of C Shares and dealings in C Shares

issued under the Scheme and Issue commence 8.00 a.m. on 27 November 2018 CREST accounts credited in respect of C Shares

issued in uncertificated form 8.00 a.m. on 27 November 2018 Certificates despatched by post in respect of

C Shares issued in certificated form week commencing 3 December 2018

Notes:

The above times and/or dates may be subject to change and in the event of such change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

All references to times in this document are to London time unless otherwise stated.

Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Simon White

Kevin Mayger 020 7743 3000 Winterflood Securities

Neil Morgan 020 3100 0000

Further details on the Scheme and the Issues

The Scheme

Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme, BEEP will be wound up by means of a members' voluntary liquidation pursuant to a scheme of reconstruction under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986.

Under the Scheme, eligible BEEP Shareholders ("Eligible Beep Shareholders") will be able to elect for the following options in respect of their holdings of BEEP Ordinary Shares:

to realise all or some of their investment in BEEP for cash (the "Cash Option"); and/or to roll-over all or some of their investment into the Company and receive C Shares at an issue price of 100 pence per C Share (the "Rollover Option").

Eligible BEEP Shareholders who do not make a valid Election under the Scheme will be deemed to have elected for the Rollover Option.

If the Scheme is implemented, the Company will acquire a pool of assets (made up of cash, cash equivalents and securities which are consistent with the Company's investment policy). The consideration for such acquisition will be satisfied by the issue of C Shares by the Company to Eligible BEEP Shareholders who validly elect (or are deemed to elect) for the Rollover Option.

The Issue

The Issue will offer existing and new investors the opportunity to invest capital while allowing the Company to take advantage of opportunities in the investible universe.

In the event that commitments under the Placing and valid applications under the Offer for Subscription (when aggregated with the C Shares to be issued pursuant to the Scheme Issue) exceed 150 million C Shares, it would be necessary to scale back applications under the Placing and the Offer for Subscription.

Benefits of theScheme Issue and the Issue

The Board believes that the Scheme Issue and the Issue will have, inter alia, the following principal benefits for Shareholders:

the additional capital raised will enable the Company to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities, whilst also diversifying its investment portfolio;

an increase in the size of the Company is expected to improve market liquidity of the Ordinary Shares. This may enhance the marketability of the Company and may result in a broader investor base over the longer term; and

an increase in the size of the Company will mean that the fixed costs of operating the Company are spread over a larger asset base thereby reducing the Company's ongoing charges ratio.

The issue of C Shares is designed to overcome the potential disadvantages for both existing and new investors which could arise out of an issue of further Ordinary Shares for cash. In particular:

the assets representing the Net Proceeds will be accounted for as a separate pool of assets until the Conversion Date; by accounting for the Net Proceeds separately, holders of existing Ordinary Shares will not be exposed to a portfolio containing substantial amounts of uninvested cash nor to the costs of investing the Net Proceeds;

subject to the Issues proceeding, the Net Asset Value of the existing Ordinary Shares will not be diluted by the expenses associated with the Issues which will be borne indirectly by the subscribers for C Shares, and in certain circumstances, the Manager; and

the basis upon which the C Shares will convert into Ordinary Shares is such that the number of Ordinary Shares to which the C Shareholders will become entitled will reflect the relative Net Asset Value per Share of the assets attributable to the C Shares and the Ordinary Shares. As a result, the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share will not be adversely affected by Conversion. Upon Conversion, the investments which were attributable to the C Shares will be merged with the Company's existing portfolio of investments. The new Ordinary Shares arising on Conversion of the C Shares will rank pari passu, subject to the terms of the Articles, with the Ordinary Shares then in issue.

Conditions to theScheme

The Scheme Issue is conditional upon, inter alia:

the passing of all resolutions to be proposed at the BEEP General Meetings to approve the Scheme and to appoint the Liquidators and upon any conditions of such resolutions being fulfilled;

the passing of the Scheme Resolutions; and

the UK Listing Authority agreeing to amend the listing of the BEEP Ordinary Shares to reflect their reclassification as Reclassified Shares for the purpose of implementing the Scheme.

Conditions to the Issue

The Issue, which is not underwritten, is conditional upon:

Admission having become effective on or before 8:00 a.m. on 27 November 2018 or such later time and/or date as the Company and Winterflood may agree (not being later than 8:00 a.m. on 31 December 2018);

the Issue Resolutions being passed at the General Meeting; and

the Placing and Offer Agreement becoming wholly unconditional (save as to Admission) and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms at any time prior to Admission. The Scheme Issue and Issue are not conditional on each other.

