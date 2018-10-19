

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses Friday and ended the session with mixed results. Concerns over Italy's controversial budget plans weighed on investor sentiment and drove Italian government bond yields to four-year highs.



The Italian government has until Monday to respond to the European Commission's letter that the nation's significantly higher deficit targets represented a deviation 'unprecedented in the history' of EU budget rules.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.12 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.02 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.52 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.31 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.63 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.32 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.06 percent.



In Frankfurt, Software AG rose 3.20 percent. The business software firm confirmed its FY18 outlook after reporting a 13 percent increase in third-quarter net income.



In Paris, Michelin sank 11.28 percent as it cut full-year market forecasts, citing slowing Chinese car demand and new emission standards.



Conglomerate Bouygues tumbled 11.86 percent after a profit warning over ongoing problems with two biomass power plants in the U.K. and a data centre in Ireland.



Spirits group Rémy Cointreau gained 0.67 percent after it reported 5 percent growth in first-half sales.



In London, Acacia Mining sank 6.54 percent after its third-quarter net earnings declined 26 percent from last year.



InterContinental Hotels Group dropped 3.49 percent after revenue growth slowed in the third quarter.



Retail property developer Intu Properties soared 12.55 percent. The company said it was considering a 215p a share takeover offer from a consortium backed by Peel Group, the Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group.



Skanska declined 10.63 percent in Stockholm after the company revealed more writedowns in the United States.



Telia Company fell 1.25 percent after its mobile service revenue dipped slightly in the third quarter.



Automaker Volvo lost 2.19 percent after reporting a drop in bus deliveries.



Euro area current account surplus increased in August from the previous month, preliminary data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday. The current account surplus rose to EUR 24 billion from EUR 19 billion in July. A year ago, the surplus was EUR 39 billion.



The UK budget deficit reached its lowest September level in 11 years, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was GBP 4.1 billion, which was GBP 0.8 billion less than in September 2017. This was the lowest September deficit since 2007.



China's economy grew at the slowest pace since the global financial crisis in 2009 reflecting softening activity across manufacturing and investment amid escalating trade tensions and government's measures to rein in excessive lending.



Gross domestic product expanded 6.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, slower than the 6.7 percent growth seen in the second quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.



GDP growth was also slower than the 6.6 percent expansion expected by economists. Nonetheless, this was in line with the government's full year target of about 6.5 percent.



After a month of stagnation in August, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Friday showing existing home sales in the U.S. tumbled by much more than anticipated in the month of September.



NAR said existing home sales plunged by 3.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.15 million in September after edging down by 0.2 percent to a revised rate of 5.33 million in August.



Economists had expected existing home sales to drop by 0.7 percent to a rate of 5.30 million from the 5.34 million originally reported for the previous month.



