

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market posted modest gains in early trade Friday and advanced further in the afternoon. The market ended the session with a substantial increase.



The strong performance of the index heavyweights helped to drive the gains at the end of the trading week.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.06 percent Friday and finished at 8,872.09. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.23 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.87 percent.



Nestle lead the way with a gain of 3.1 percent, while Roche climbed 2.7 percent.



Novartis finished higher by 1.4 percent. The U.S. FDA rejected the company's attempt to gain approval for an additional use for canakinumab.



Insurance stocks also fared well on Friday. Swiss Re advanced 1.2 percent, Zurich Insurance gained 1.1 percent and Swiss Life added 0.5 percent.



Adecco sank 4 percent and Sika surrendered 2.7 percent.



Swatch Group dropped 1.8 percent and rival Richemont lost 0.9 percent.



Julius Baer weakened by 1.4 percent, Credit Suisse fell 1.2 percent and UBS slid 0.8 percent.



