

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of VF Corp. (VFC) have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Friday, tumbling by 8.7 percent. With the drop, VF has fallen to its lowest intraday level in five months.



VF came under pressure early in the session even though the apparel maker reported fiscal second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.



The steep drop by VF has been attributed to a disappointing outlook for the company's struggling jeans business and slow sales of its outdoor wear brands.



