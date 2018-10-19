

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - After moving significantly higher early in the session, shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) remain firmly in positive territory in afternoon trading on Friday. Procter & Gamble is currently up by 8.1 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over eight months.



The early rally by Procter & Gamble came after the consumer products giant reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share compared to analyst estimates for $1.09 per share. The company also reported better than expected revenues for the quarter.



