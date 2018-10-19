

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, with the tech giant climbing by 1.3 percent. Apple is rebounding after closing lower for two straight days.



The advance by Apple comes after Wedbush Securities initiated coverage of the company's stock at Outperform with a price target of $310 per share.



Apple was also added to Wedbush's 'best ideas' list, with analyst Daniel Ives saying, 'Many of the growth fears on the Street have been alleviated.'



