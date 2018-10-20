

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook has called for Bloomberg to retract a story alleging Chinese spy planted malicious chips on its servers.



In an interview with Buzzfeed News, 'They need to do that right thing and retract it.'



However, Bloomberg Businessweek said the news agency continues to back its claims and denied any chance of retraction.



'Bloomberg Businessweek's investigation is the result of more than a year of reporting, during which we conducted more than 100 interviews,' the publication said in a statement.



'Seventeen individual sources, including government officials and insiders at the companies, confirmed the manipulation of hardware and other elements of the attacks. We also published three companies' full statements, as well as a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We stand by our story and are confident in our reporting and sources.'



Bloomberg Businessweek earlier this month reported that Apple found 'malicious chips' in its servers in 2015. According to the report, the data center hardware used by Apple and Amazon Web Services, which was supplied by server company Super Micro, was under surveillance by the Chinese government.



However, Apple had denied those claims. Apple said it never found malicious chips, 'hardware manipulations' or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server.



The iPhone maker said that over the course of the past year, Bloomberg had contacted the company multiple times with claims of an alleged security incident at Apple. However, each time the company conducted rigorous internal investigations based on their inquiries and each time found absolutely no evidence to support any of them.



'We turned the company upside down,' Mr Cook told Buzzfeed. 'Email searches, data centre records, financial records, shipment records. We really forensically whipped through the company to dig very deep and each time we came back to the same conclusion: This did not happen. There's no truth to this.'



