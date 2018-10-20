

ALZHEON INC.



Alzheon is a U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other neurological and psychiatric disorders.



The company is scheduled to list its IPO on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the symbol 'ALZH', on October 24.



Alzheon has offered to sell 2.5 million shares of its common stock in the offering, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 375 thousand additional shares of common stock.



The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13 and $15 per share.



Underwriters of the IPO:



ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and The Benchmark Company, LLC.



Pipeline:



The Company's lead product candidate is ALZ-801, under phase Ib clinical trial in the United States in Alzheimer's disease patients who possess one or two copies of the APOE4 gene.



Also in the pipeline is preclinical candidate ALZ-1903, a potent inhibitor of beta amyloid misfolding.



Near-term Catalyst:



- Initiate a phase IIb trial for ALZ-801 in APOE4/4 homozygous patients with early to mild Alzheimer's disease in the first half of 2019.



