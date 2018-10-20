

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) today announced follow-up data evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) monotherapy and Opdivo in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with platinum-pretreated metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC).



The company noted that the results from the Phase 1/2 CheckMate -032 trial showed that patients who received the combination of Opdivo 1 mg/kg plus Yervoy 3 mg/kg (O1:Y3) experienced a higher objective response rate (ORR) compared to those who received Opdivo 3 mg/kg plus Yervoy 1 mg/kg (O3:Y1) or Opdivo alone.



At a minimum follow-up of 7.9 months for the expanded cohort of patients receiving O1:Y3, the ORR was 38% (95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 28-49). For patients receiving O3:Y1, at a minimum follow-up of 38.8 months the ORR was 27% (95% CI: 19-37), and for patients receiving Opdivo alone, at a minimum follow-up of 37.7 months the ORR was 26% (95% CI: 16-37).



The company specified that Median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival, secondary endpoints in the study, were numerically longer in the O1:Y3 treatment cohort compared to the O3:Y1 and Opdivo monotherapy cohorts.



These data from CheckMate -032 will be featured today in a late-breaking oral session (Presentation LBA32) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress in Munich, Germany.



'These results from CheckMate -032 point to the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab as a potentially promising treatment option for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are pretreated with platinum-based chemotherapy,' said Jonathan E. Rosenberg, M.D., Chief, Genitourinary Medical Oncology Service, Division of Solid Tumor Oncology, Enno W. Ercklentz Chair, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York.



