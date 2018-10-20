

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has hired former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg as its head of global affairs and communications. Nick Clegg, who was Britain's deputy prime minister from 2010 to 2015, succeeds Elliot Schrage and will report to Sandberg. The former head of the Liberal Democrats will move to Silicon Valley in January.



'Our company is on a critical journey. The challenges we face are serious and clear and now more than ever we need new perspectives to help us though this time of change,' Sandberg said on a Facebook post congratulating Clegg.



'Throughout my public life I have relished grappling with difficult and controversial issues and seeking to communicate them to others. I hope to use some of those skills in my new role,' Clegg said in a Facebook post.



'It is of course a wrench to be leaving the public debate at a crucial time in the Brexit process. But the key decisions will soon pass to Parliament, of which I am no longer a Member, and once I had decided to take up this unique new challenge at Facebook' Clegg added.



