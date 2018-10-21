sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 21.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

139,26 Euro		-3,99
-2,79 %
WKN: A119L0 ISIN: US5488621013 Ticker-Symbol: L95 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,37
140,46
20.10.
138,33
139,73
19.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC139,26-2,79 %