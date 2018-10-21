

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck (MRK) announced detailed results from the Phase 3 SOLO-1 trial testing LYNPARZA 300 mg tablets twice daily as a maintenance treatment for patients with newly-diagnosed advanced BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) ovarian cancer who were in complete or partial response following first-line standard platinum-based chemotherapy.



Results of the trial confirm the statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for LYNPARZA as compared to placebo, reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 70 percent (HR=0.30 [95% CI, 0.23-0.41]; p<0.001). At 41 months of follow-up, the median PFS for patients treated with LYNPARZA was not reached compared to 13.8 months for patients treated with placebo. Of those receiving LYNPARZA, 60.4 percent remained progression-free at 36 months, compared to 26.9 percent of women in the placebo arm.



The SOLO-1 safety profile was in line with that observed in prior clinical trials. The most common adverse events (AEs) ? 20 percent were nausea (77%), fatigue (64%), vomiting (40%), anemia (39%) and diarrhea (34%). The most common ? Grade 3 AEs were anemia (22%) and neutropenia (8%). Seventy-one percent of patients on LYNPARZA remained on the recommended starting dose.



Additionally, 88 percent of patients on LYNPARZA continued treatment without an AE-related discontinuation. Further, 48 percent of patients on LYNPARZA did not have a dose interruption as a result of an AE.



Per SOLO-1 protocol guidelines, patients who demonstrated a complete response (no radiological evidence of disease) at two years stopped treatment with LYNPARZA; patients who demonstrated a partial response and, who in the opinion of the treating physician can derive further benefit from continuous treatment, were treated beyond two years.



AstraZeneca and Merck are exploring additional trials in ovarian cancer, including the ongoing GINECO/ENGOTov25 Phase 3 trial, PAOLA-1. This trial is testing the effect of LYNPARZAin combination with bevacizumab as a maintenance treatment for patients with newly-diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer regardless of their BRCA status. Results are expected during the second half of 2019.



LYNPARZA is a first-in-class poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor approved in the U.S. since 2014. LYNPARZA has a broad clinical development program and AstraZeneca and Merck are working together to deliver LYNPARZA as quickly as possible to more patients across multiple cancer types.



