

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - During its Users Meeting at the 2018 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, Varian (VAR) shared details of its development work on an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven multimodality adaptive radiotherapy treatment suite that is being designed to deliver high quality treatments, and incorporates all types of imaging (MR, PET, CT) without compromise.



Ed Vertatschitsch, vice president of Global Portfolio Solutions at Varian, outlined how the AI-driven multimodality suite is being designed to provide significant workflow improvements for clinicians and make it possible for a busy clinic to offer adaptive therapy to every patient that would benefit.



'We are creating a treatment suite that includes treatment planning, treatment delivery, and patient monitoring to fuel the next generation of radiation therapy,' stated Vertatschitsch.



During his presentation, Vertatschitsch also discussed Varian's work to create a solution that offers an integrated workflow that makes it straight forward for the clinician to communicate the physician's intentions, adapt and monitor the patient treatments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX