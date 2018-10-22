

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calsonic Kansei will buy European auto parts maker Magneti Marelli from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) for 6.2 billion euros or $7.14 billion, according to the reports.



The deal is expected to be announced as early as Monday. Combined sales of the two companies will reach about $18.5 billion.



Calsonic had been closely connected to Nissan Motor but came under the control of U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co. in 2017. KKR is expected to provide additional capital to help fund the purchase of Magneti Marelli.



