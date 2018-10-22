

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Incyte Corporation (INCY) announced findings from an updated integrated safety analysis of OLUMIANT (baricitinib) based on an ongoing long-term extension or LTE study of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients treated up to six years.



The analysis provides further support for the characterization of OLUMIANT's safety profile, and was shared as an oral presentation today at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR)/Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (ARHP) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.



OLUMIANT is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with moderately-to-severely active RA who have had an inadequate response to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist therapies.



'Overall, the data show that OLUMIANT maintained its recorded safety profile,' said Terence Rooney, M.D., senior medical director, Lilly Bio-Medicines. 'This integrated analysis reflects Lilly's commitment to patient safety and our goal to ensure that the benefits and risks of our medicines are well-understood by the healthcare community.'



The long-term safety evaluation of OLUMIANT included all patients with active RA exposed to the medicine during eight randomized trials (including four Phase 3, three Phase 2 and one Phase 1b studies) and one LTE study (with data cut-off at April 1, 2017). Dose responses were evaluated based on the four Phase 2/3 trials in which patients were randomized to receive the 2-mg or 4-mg dose of baricitinib, including data from the LTE (the 4-mg dose of baricitinib is not approved for use in the U.S.). Incidence rates (IR) were calculated per 100 patient-years (PY).



Follow up investigations will continue to assess OLUMIANT's long-term safety profile, including malignancies, VTE and MACE.



