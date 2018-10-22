

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared initial losses and is modestly lower on Monday following the mixed cues from Wall Street Friday and on worries about U.S.-Saudi Arabia tensions. Investors are also cautious ahead of upcoming earnings results from major companies this week.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.02 points or 0.30 percent to 22,465.06, after falling to a low of 22,271.59 earlier. Japanese shares fell on Friday to extend losses from the previous session.



Among the major exporters, Sony is declining more than 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are down almost 1 percent each. Canon is down 0.6 percent. SoftBank is lower by more than 1 percent.



Among auto makers, Honda is declining 0.3 percent and Toyota is down 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is losing almost 1 percent, while Inpex is adding more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose on Friday.



In the tech sector, Advantest is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding 0.2 percent.



Among the best performers, Shiseido Co. is rising almost 3 percent, while NEC Corp. and Credit Saison are adding almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is losing more than 9 percent and JXTG Holdings is lower by almost 4 percent. Rakuten, Ebara Corp., Nippon Electric and Showa Shell are all declining more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see August numbers for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday after failing to sustain an early move to the upside following a rally by Chinese stocks and upbeat earnings from major companies. Traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves, however, as concerns about rising interest rates and tension between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia continued to weigh on the markets.



While the Dow rose 64.89 points or 0.3 percent to 25,444.34, the Nasdaq fell 36.11 points or 0.5 percent to 7,449.03 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.00 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2.767.78.



The major European markets also ended mixed on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil prices recovered some lost ground on Friday as investors shifted their focus back to the impending U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil exports, which will come into force on November 4. WTI crude for November added $0.47 or 0.7 percent to $69.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



