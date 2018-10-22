

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) announced new product details surrounding digital identity in preparation for a first quarter 2019 launch of Visa B2B Connect. The one-of-a-kind distributed ledger-based platform is designed to give financial institutions a simple, fast and secure way to process cross border business-to-business payments globally, the company said.



B2B Connect's digital identity feature tokenizes an organization's sensitive business information, such as banking details and account numbers, giving them a unique identifier that can be used to facilitate transactions on the platform.



In preparation for the commercial launch next year, Visa is expanding partnerships to add additional functionality to the B2B Connect platform.



