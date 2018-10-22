MCO Visa Cards Start Shipping in Singapore

HONG KONG, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, MCO Visa Cards began shipping to customers in Singapore. The MCO Visa Card is a prepaid card range that features high-end metal cards with no annual or monthly fees, airport lounge access for select cards, free ATM withdrawals, tap-and-pay functionality, and competitive interbank rates.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772122/MCO_Visa_Cards_Singapore.jpg )



Reservations for the MCO Visa Card are made using a mobile wallet app which includes a three-minute customer onboarding process. Using the Wallet app, customers are able to manage their card usage, transactions, with the ability to freeze or unfreeze their card with a single tap.

The Wallet app also allows users to securely buy, sell, store, send, and track cryptocurrencies - allowing users to spend fiat currency converted from cryptocurrency without currency exchange fees.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We are thankful for the support of all our partners and our community. During this process, our team has grown tremendously and worked incredibly hard to achieve this milestone. This is an important step towards our mission of accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency."

Note: All cryptocurrency exchanges to fiat currency take place before users transact on the Visa network.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, seeks to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com