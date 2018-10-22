

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) announced late Sunday that it has acquired DAZ Systems, Inc., a provider of Oracle ERP Cloud services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



El Segundo, California-based'DAZ is one of the top Platinum-level partners in Oracle's PartnerNetwork, having delivered more than 500 successful Oracle implementations to-date. DAZ is Oracle ERP Cloud and HCM Cloud certified and was named Oracle's Cloud Partner of the Year in 2015, 2016, and 2017.



DAZ's more than 300 professionals will join Accenture's Oracle Business Group. Together, Accenture and DAZ combine deep domain knowledge and broad industry expertise to help clients unlock even greater value.



The company said the acquisition further bolsters its robust Oracle capabilities and delivers new value for clients on their journeys to the cloud.



Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services, said, 'Organizations demand proven expertise, as well as new innovative solutions and methods to help them transform their businesses. DAZ will help us continue to deliver the very best thinking and capabilities to our clients.'



