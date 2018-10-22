sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,69 Euro		+0,41
+0,99 %
WKN: 871460 ISIN: US68389X1054 Ticker-Symbol: ORC 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,248
41,579
21.10.
41,35
41,42
07:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC138,000,00 %
ORACLE CORPORATION41,69+0,99 %