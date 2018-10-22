sprite-preloader
WKN: A0LCQJ ISIN: NL0000335578 Ticker-Symbol: AOT 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.10.2018
BinckBank N.V. trading update third quarter 2018: "result in line with expectations"

BinckBank N.V. trading update third quarter 2018:
"Result in line with expectations"
  • Net earnings per share 18YTD € 0.41 (17YTD: € 0.06) and 18Q3 € 0.08
  • Number of transactions 18YTD 29% higher than 17YTD
  • New competitive price plan, including a service fee, rolled out satisfactorily
  • The client assets under management decreased 18Q3 with € 12.4 million on net basis to € 1.013 billion
  • Cost/income ratio per 18YTD: 76%
Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2221371/869483.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BinckBank N.V. via Globenewswire

