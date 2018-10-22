BinckBank N.V. trading update third quarter 2018:

"Result in line with expectations"

Net earnings per share 18YTD € 0.41 (17YTD: € 0.06) and 18Q3 € 0.08

Number of transactions 18YTD 29% higher than 17YTD

New competitive price plan, including a service fee, rolled out satisfactorily

The client assets under management decreased 18Q3 with € 12.4 million on net basis to € 1.013 billion

Cost/income ratio per 18YTD: 76%

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2221371/869483.pdf)



