

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported Monday that its third-quarter net income plunged to 292 million euros from 423 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.31 euro, down from 0.33 euro last year.



Net income from continuing operations increased 17% to 307 million euros or 0.32 euro per share from 263 million euros or 0.28 euro per share a year ago.



Income from operations or EBIT increased to 451 million euros from prior year's 299 million euros. Income from operations margin improved to 10.5 percent from 7.2 percent last year.



Adjusted EBITA margin improved by 40 basis points to 13.2% of sales, including a 60 basis points adverse currency impact, compared to 12.8% of sales in 2017.



Sales in the quarter were 4.31 billion euros, 4 percent higher than last year's 4.15 billion euros. Comparable sales growth was 4%. Comparable order intake increased 11%.



