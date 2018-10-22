Michael Mrochen, PhD, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Vivior, receives the Casebeer Award from the International Society of Refractive Surgery.

The International Society of Refractive Surgery (ISRS), a partner of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, is the leading worldwide organization for refractive surgeons. Each year, ISRS awards members for their special contributions to the ISRS, as well as their dedication to the field. The Casebeer Award recognizes an individual for his or her outstanding contributions to refractive surgery through nontraditional research and development activities (https://www.isrs.org/about-isrs/awards).

Michael Mrochen is internationally known for his pioneering work on corneal laser surgery, corneal cross linking, ocular biometry and cornea inlays for presbyopia and hyperopia.

Mario Stark, CEO at Vivior, highlights that "we are proud at Vivior that the ISRS recognizes the outstanding work that Michael has done over the decades to advance the treatment options in ophthalmology. It is an honor for us to have him as Chairman".

Mr. Arthur Cummings, Chairman of the Vivior Medical Advisory Board, adds that "Michael is an innovator par excellence, bringing scientific advancements to the surgeon to help us all offer the best treatment to our patients".

About Michael Mrochen:

Michael Mrochen, PhD (Dr. rer. medic.) is fully dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatments with ophthalmic medical devices from a scientific, technological and business perspective. He developed multiple technologies in the field of ophthalmologic medical devices that lead to new applications and products to the market.

Michael's scientific achievements are represented by more than 100 peer reviewed articles, book chapters and proceedings in the field of ophthalmic devices. He further generated more than 25 national and international patents. In addition, he was a co-founder of the International Congress of Wavefront Sensing and the International Congress of Corneal Cross Linking.

About Vivior:

Vivior is a Swiss digital health start-up founded in 2017 by a group of experienced eye care professionals. The company develops a novel wearable device to objectively measure patient's behavioral data prior to cataract and refractive eye surgeries. The device collects daily activity data from patients, processes these data in the cloud and analyses patient's lifestyle patterns using machine-learning algorithms. This ground-breaking combination allows to better understand patients' needs and enables surgeons to offer optimal personalized solutions to their patients.

www.vivior.com

Contacts:

Vivior AG

Mario Stark

CEO

mario.stark@vivior.com

+41-79-542-88-74