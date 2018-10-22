Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-10-22 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 10.10.2018- Public offering SAB1LPS Šiauliu bankas VLN 24.10.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.10.2018 Additional LVGB002523A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.10.2018 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.10.2018- Audited annual PRF1T PRFoods TLN 28.10.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2018 Investors event MOGO mogo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2018 Interim report, 9 LHV LHV Group TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2018 Interim report, 9 HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2018 Interim report, 12 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2018 Interim report, 9 OEG1T Olympic TLN months Entertainment Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2018 Coupon payment date EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2018 Maturity date CAPI120018A Capitalia RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2018 Coupon payment date CAPI120018A Capitalia RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2018 Coupon payment date EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2018 Coupon payment date LTGB037019A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2018 Interim report, 9 EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN months Fund III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.10.2018 Investors event TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.10.2018- Interim report, 9 EXPC ExpressCredit RIG 02.11.2018 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.10.2018 Interim report, 9 TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2018 Coupon payment date LVGB052522A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2018 Nominal value BDBB180024A Baltic Dairy Board RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.