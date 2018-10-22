CapMan Oyj: CapMan to publish its January-September 2018 Interim Report on Thursday 1 November 2018

CapMan Plc press release 22 October 2018 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

CapMan to publish its January-September 2018 Interim Report on Thursday 1 November 2018

CapMan Plc will publish its 1 January - 30 September 2018 Interim Report on Thursday 1 November 2018 around 8.30 a.m. EET. The company will present the results for the review period to press, investors and analysts in an in-person press conference to be held at 10.00 a.m. EET at CapMan's head office in Helsinki, address Ludviginkatu 6, 00130 Helsinki.

The conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material is available at CapMan's website after the event has begun. The conference is not a webcast. To join the conference, please register with linda.tierala@capman.com (mailto:linda.tierala@capman.com).

Welcome!

For further information and registration, please contact:

Linda Tierala, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@capman.com (mailto:linda.tierala@capman.com)

About CapMan

