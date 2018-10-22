LEH PHARMA LTD: LEH Pharma Appoints Syneos Health as Global Clinical Development and Commercialisation Solutions Provider

("LEH Pharma" or the "Company")

LEH Pharma Appoints Syneos Health as Global Clinical Development and Commercialisation Solutions Provider

London, UK - 22 October 2018 -- LEH Pharma Ltd , a leading provider of revolutionary ocular implants for macular disorders, today announced the selection of Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, as its Global Clinical Development and Commercialisation Provider.

The primary aim of the strategic relationship is to accelerate the commercialisation of LEH Pharma's EyeMax lens, a unique, proven and patented product marketed internationally for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Through this relationship, LEH Pharma gains access to the industry's only end-to-end biopharmaceutical solutions organization, including the industry's largest Contract Commercial Organization (CCO) and a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO). Leveraging the company's deep therapeutic and launch expertise, Syneos Health has helped to develop or commercialise 84% of Novel New Drugs approved by the FDA and 70% of products granted marketing and authorization by the European Medicine Agency (EMA) in a recent five year period.

Syneos Health's Integrated Solutions Group (ISG) will oversee the commercialisation of EyeMax. The ISG team will orchestrate Syneos Health's vast clinical commercialisation capabilities and talent, sharing data and synthesized insights to drive efficiencies and speed. This will include providing strategic guidance to LEH Pharma by leveraging the company's clinical, Real World Evidence, market access, clinical affairs, marketing communications and regulatory capabilities. Syneos Health will also provide LEH Pharma with Medical Science Liaisons (MSL), through a dedicated team that will provide training and support services to the Company's affiliated surgeons for the use of the EyeMax lens.

Dr Bobby Qureshi, Founder and CEO of LEH Pharma, said: "We are delighted to enter into this relationship with Syneos Health. Their expertise and insight will be vital as we continue the commercial expansion of the EyeMax lens, which we believe has the potential to improve the quality of life of millions of AMD sufferers around the world whose needs are not adequately addressed."

Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health, said: "Syneos Health offers forward-thinking biopharmaceutical companies a unique outsourcing model for comprehensive commercialisation, designed to improve the likelihood of launch and market success. We are pleased to provide this approach to LEH Pharma, maximizing returns throughout the product lifecycle and expanding the availability of their much needed product to patients worldwide."

EyeMax is the only adequate solution for the treatment of both stable wet and dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), and has currently been implanted by over 100 surgeons in more than 25 countries. It is estimated that there are c.400m patients with AMD globally, of which 90% have no effective treatment options.

About LEH Pharma

LEH Pharma is a leading provider of revolutionary ocular implants for macular disorders. Its disruptive lens technology, which is unique, proven and patented, is currently marketed internationally for the treatment of stable wet and dry AMD. The Company was formed in 2011 by a group of pioneering surgeons, and is supported by a network of world-leading ophthalmologists and scientists.

For more information, please visit LEH Pharma's website at www. lehpharma.com

About EyeMax

EyeMax is a revolutionary breakthrough for AMD sufferers and is the only adequate solution for the treatment of both the stable wet and dry form of the condition. EyeMax can be used in both eyes and can be applied fast and easily. The innovative technology and unique optics of the EyeMax lens diverts images away from the damaged part of the eye and enhances them to the healthy parts. Advantages of the product are safer surgery, ease of implantation and significant improvement of vision for patients2. Currently, the only other option available for patients results in sub-optimal vision and remaining AMD symptoms. EyeMax is CE-marked in Europe and is exploring FDA approval in the US.

About age related macular degeneration (AMD)

LEH Pharma's EyeMax product is aimed at improving the quality of life of patients with AMD, the western world's biggest cause of blindness and the greatest unmet need in ophthalmology. AMD is a disorder affecting the central part of the retina, causing changes to central vision and making everyday tasks difficult.

EyeMax is aimed at two main patient populations: those who require cataract surgery - for whom there is a 29-55% chance of being suitable for an AMD lens after the age of 70 and the non-cataract population including patients with AMD prior to cataract surgery or sufferers of other macular diseases such as diabetic eye disease.

2 Published data from several European centres supports the effectiveness of EyeMax and can be found on the website here). Most recently the European Journal of Ophthalmology found EyeMax safe and observed improvements after surgery above those of standard implants.