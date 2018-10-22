CRH PLC: CRH Completes Phase 2 of Share Buyback Programme

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2018 / CRH plc, the global building materials group, is pleased to announce that it has completed the second phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further €350 million of cash to shareholders.

Between 29 August and 18 October 2018, 12.5 million ordinary shares were repurchased on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 1.3% to the volume weighted average price over the period.

This brings total cash returned to shareholders under our ongoing €1 billion share buyback programme to approximately €700 million. The remaining portion of our buyback programme is under active consideration and further details will be announced in due course.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is a leading global diversified building materials group, employing 85,000 people at over 3,600 operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. CRH is the second largest building materials company worldwide and the largest in North America. The Group has leadership positions in Europe, where it is the largest heavyside materials business, as well as established strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH is committed to improving the built environment through the delivery of superior materials and products for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, housing and commercial projects. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). CRH's market capitalisation at 30 September 2018 was approximately €23 billion. For more information visit www.crh.com.

