

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) and CNOOC have signed an amendment to their existing sale and purchase agreement for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply to further strengthen their cooperation in the LNG business The partners have increased the contract volume from 1 million tons per annum (Mtpa) to 1.5 Mtpa of LNG, sourced from Total's global LNG portfolio, and have extended the term of contract to 20 years.



The initial long-term LNG SPA was signed in 2008, with an annual contract volume of 1 Mtpa for a period of 15 years.



Following the acquisition of Engie's LNG business, Total became the second-largest Private global LNG player among the majors, with an overall LNG portfolio of around 40 Mtpa by 2020 and a worldwide market share of 10%.



