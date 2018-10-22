Indonesia's Board Game Publishers Brings About Indonesian Tale to Rise at Essen Spiel 2018

ESSEN, Germany, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Badan Ekonomi Kreatif Indonesia (BEKRAF), the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy, is presenting seven Indonesian board game publishers with around 24 board game creations, to showcase at the world's largest board game trade show, Essen Spiel 2018, taking place in Hall 3, booth 3Q106, Messe Essen, Germany, from October 24th to - 28th , 2018. They were administered in open call processes, conducted by BEKRAF and Indonesia Board Game Association (APIBGI), held from 17 July to 10 August 2018.

Reflecting Indonesian tales and culture into story-driven board games, 8 products, out of 24, were chosen as Indonesia's selection, aiming to promote the cross-cultural awareness to wider European market. As the world's biggest board game convention, Essen Spiel 2018 will connect more than 1,000 world's board game publishers with nearly 200,000 potential buyers and game enthusiasts all over the world. "By participating in this trade show, we strive to showcase the products of our local industries to more than 40 countries. Thus, leveraging Indonesia's rich culture into creative works will significantly boost the country's creative economy, that in 2017 contributing IDR 990,4 trillion, or accounted for 7,44% of Indonesia's GDP," said Joshua Puji Mulia Simandjuntak, Deputy Chairman for Marketing of BEKRAF.

These are among the 8 Indonesia's Selections:

Mahapatha, a fantasy adventure board game with ethnic background created by Morfosic Studio and Manikmaya Games;

Orang Rimba: The Forest Keeper, a Hompimpa Games' board game with role-playing experiences of Anak Dalam's tribe in Jambi, Indonesia ;

; Waroeng Wars 2 nd , a board game about traditional and authentic Indonesian food by publisher Tabletoys; and

, a board game about traditional and authentic Indonesian food by publisher Tabletoys; and Mahardika: Merah Putih , a role-playing board game of the pre-proclamation era in Indonesia , created by Manikmaya Games.

Other Indonesian publishers to participate are Coralis Entertainment, Maen Main, and Masbro.

All products and publishers have been chosen following the highest standards for the global market, as they aim to continuously astound the global audiences. "I'd like to notify that in 2017, there are only 13 Indonesian board games products in Essen Spiel, but now we'll have 24 board games product. We are optimistic that we will surpass the last year's achievement," added Joshua.

