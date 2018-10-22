Creative technology company Splash Worldwide has announced the addition of Andrew Starling and Beth Axworthy to drive global business development and coordinated marketing initiatives across the company's seven offices. Both based in Splash's flagship London office and reporting to CEO Paul Stonebridge, Starling will serve as Global Business Development and Marketing Director with Axworthy serving as Global Business Development and Marketing Manager. The duo joins Splash from Hogarth, bringing proven success in driving business growth through innovative strategies.

"Splash has shown continued growth year-over-year as the traditional industry models shift and both existing and new clients find value in our agility to deliver their creative messages at scale worldwide," said Stonebridge. "Andrew and Beth bring a deep understanding of industry trends and experience with driving rapid business growth in this sector. We're thrilled to have this dynamic team in place to organize and execute new strategies and support the efforts of both myself and our CRO Erik Semmelhack."

Starling and Axworthy both spent the past five years at Hogarth where they established its global business development department and played a key role in driving the company's strong annual growth. Prior to Hogarth, Starling spent eight years working in business development at BBC Worldwide; he also has extensive experience with management consulting in the media sector, both in London and New York. Axworthy, prior to her tenure at Hogarth, specialized in business development and marketing for the pharmaceutical and clinical research industry. Both bring a proven track record of success with building sustainable growth, managing and integrating global teams, and a high level of industry expertise.

"Splash has differentiated itself in the market by focusing on building an impressive technology component supporting creative production, asset management, and delivery," said Starling. "The robust tech capabilities already in place, flexible nature of being an independent company, a proven track record with some of the world's leading companies, and Splash's end-to-end production offering are a powerhouse combination. Beth and I are looking forward to telling the Splash story more widely and supporting Splash's long-term success."

About Splash Worldwide

Splash is a creative technology company that unleashes creativity for everyone, everywhere. With multi-disciplinary insight, creative, production, technology, consulting and innovation teams, we collaborate with clients to create impactful content and distribute it within the right ecosystems. Our offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Singapore serve the world's largest brands and bridge the gap from concept to delivery. https://splashworldwide.com/

